Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies arrest woman in Darlington County deadly stabbing

One individual was killed and deputies are currently searching for the suspect who fled the area.
One individual was killed and deputies are currently searching for the suspect who fled the area.(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly stabbing in Lamar earlier this week.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on West Lynches River Rd. in Lamar on Monday for a reported stabbing.

According to Sheriff James Hudson Jr., Allison McMillan, 27, has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and grand larceny.

Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar was taken to Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after being stabbed and died in the hospital according to Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee. An autopsy is set for Thursday at MUSC in Charleston.

McMillan was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renaissance Towers
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
Matthew Dewitt
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
Woman found dead in Conway area connected to homicide investigation in Richland County
Coroner and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is responding to scene on Bobo Drive on Sunday,...
5 dead after emergency call at South Carolina home, authorities say
Michael John Edwards
Man faces felony DUI charge following deadly motorcycle crash near Surfside Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Motive unclear in triple murder
Coastal Carolina University launches "Educator in Residence" program in Georgetown
Police confirm no threat to CCU community after university lifted shelter in place
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Police: 1 hospitalized after stabbing at Myrtle Beach Community Assistance Center
Alex Carter Mug shot
Myrtle Beach police arrest a man in connection to stabbing at Community Assistance Center