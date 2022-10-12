Deputies arrest woman in Darlington County deadly stabbing

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly stabbing in Lamar earlier this week.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on West Lynches River Rd. in Lamar on Monday for a reported stabbing.

According to Sheriff James Hudson Jr., Allison McMillan, 27, has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and grand larceny.

Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar was taken to Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after being stabbed and died in the hospital according to Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee. An autopsy is set for Thursday at MUSC in Charleston.

McMillan was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.