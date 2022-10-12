Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Appeals court refuses to intervene in ‘Serial’ ruling

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. A judge ordered the release of Syed after overturning his conviction for a 1999 murder that was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial."(AP Photo/Brian Witte)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has refused to intervene in a lower court’s decision to free a man who served over 20 years in prison for a high school student’s killing.

The decision came in a case chronicled by the groundbreaking “Serial” podcast.

The state Court of Special Appeals issued Wednesday’s order — a day after prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed in the 1999 killing of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee.

Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn ruled last month that the state had violated its legal obligation to share evidence that could have bolstered Syed’s defense. Lee’s family asked the Court of Special Appeals to halt the case and suspend the deadline set by Phinn.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renaissance Towers
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
Coastal Carolina University launches "Educator in Residence" program in Georgetown
Police confirm no threat to CCU community after university lifted shelter in place
Winter Wonderland approved, will return to the beach this holiday season
Horry County police blocked off streets in Atlantic Beach while they looked for a suspect in...
Suspect in triple homicide in Horry, Richland counties is town councilman’s son, authorities confirm
Matthew Dewitt
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Warrants: Atlantic Beach town councilman’s son shot relative in Horry County multiple times
.
VIDEO: Horry County residents concerned over property tax increase
.
VIDEO: Wild Water and Wheels files for rezoning application, site could be used for housing
Matthew Dewitt appeared for a bond hearing in Horry County for charges connected to the...
Warrants: Atlantic Beach town councilman’s son shot relative in Horry County multiple times
Conway man found safe after being reported missing, police say