18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting

Tyron Pressley
Tyron Pressley(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old is now in custody after a shooting in the Conway area last month.

Records show Tyron Pressley is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to a police report and documents obtained by WMBF News, the arrest stems from an incident on El Bethel Road on the evening of Sept. 27.

Warrants state Pressley allegedly presented a handgun and shot a victim in the abdomen “with the intent to fatally injure.”

Online records show Pressley is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Wednesday after being booked Tuesday afternoon.

No bond has been set.

