Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Person killed near Timmonsville died of ‘multiple gunshot wounds,’ coroner says

(KTTC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee last weekend.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said that it was a man’s body that was discovered and that foul play is suspected. He confirmed that authorities are treating it as a homicide investigation.

Von Lutcken said Wednesday that an autopsy found the victim died “of multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries.”

The victim has still not been identified.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 421.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renaissance Towers
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
Coastal Carolina University launches "Educator in Residence" program in Georgetown
Police confirm no threat to CCU community after university lifted shelter in place
Horry County police blocked off streets in Atlantic Beach while they looked for a suspect in...
Suspect in triple homicide in Horry, Richland counties is town councilman’s son, authorities confirm
Matthew Dewitt
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
Winter Wonderland approved, will return to the beach this holiday season

Latest News

Matthew Dewitt appeared for a bond hearing in Horry County for charges connected to the...
No bond set for Atlantic Beach town councilman’s son accused in triple homicide
Allison McMillan
Warrants: Woman stabbed, killed Darlington County man before stealing his vehicle
Quandre Tyson
Judge sentences S.C. man for his role in shootout on Ocean Boulevard
.
VIDEO: Motive unclear in triple murder