Winter Wonderland approved, will return to the beach this holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach will once again transform into a wintery wonderland this holiday season.

On Tuesday, the city council approved the special event permits for “Winter Wonderland at the Beach.”

This will be the second year for the event, it will take place on the boardwalk in Plyler Park and at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place.

The wonderland schedule will differ from the inaugural season, it will open Nov. 17 and wrap up just before Christmas on Dec. 23.

This year’s event will include a walk-through light show, a family fun zone and a variety of vendors and entertainment.

Last year’s event included an outdoor ice rink, this year’s plans have not confirmed if it will return.

The city is expecting a daily attendance of 2,000 visitors.

