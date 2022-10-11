Submit a Tip
Suspect out on bond after car chase ends in crash, injuring passersby

Timothy Laverne Martin
Timothy Laverne Martin(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A car chase in Florence County left innocent passersby injured, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the report, officers with the FloCo Violent Crime Task Force attempted to make a traffic stop in Timmonsville Thursday when the driver of the vehicle fled.

FCSO said the suspect led officers on a chase until he ran a stop sign at South Hill Rd and Smith Street, striking another vehicle.

The suspect fled on foot but was caught a short distance away.

Timothy Laverne Martin, 27, of Timmsonville, is charged with window tint violation, no driver’s license, failure to stop for a blue light, and hit and run following an accident.

The occupants of the vehicle hit by Martin were taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Martin was released from the Florence County Detention Center on Oct. 7 on a $3,913 surety bond.

