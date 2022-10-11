Sheriff’s office investigating fight between players at Johnsonville High School football game

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight that happened between players during the Johnsonville High School game.

The team was playing Scotts Branch High School on Monday night.

The sheriff’s office said there was an altercation during the team handshake after the game.

One Johnsonville High School player was hurt during the fight.

The Florence County School District Five said it is extremely disheartened by the fight that took place.

“These actions took away from the tremendous efforts of the coaching staff and so many student-athletes. The district does not condone such actions,” the district said in a post on social media.

The district said it will work with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation.

It added that the safety team will also continue its efforts to prevent further incidents from happening in the future.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information or video of the fight to call the FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 317. You do not have to reveal your identity.

