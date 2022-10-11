Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Several children, daycare workers rushed to hospitals after carbon monoxide leak in Pa.

Local media reported that every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles...
Local media reported that every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center.(Gray News, file image)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (Gray News) - A carbon monoxide leak at a daycare caused more than two dozen children and workers to be rushed to the hospital on Monday morning.

Local media reported that every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center.

A fire official said 26 people were taken to hospitals, and all are in stable condition, according to a Lehigh Valley News reporter.

Eighteen people were hospitalized, and 14 of those are in stable condition, with the condition of the others unknown, CNN reported.

The workers at the daycare made an emergency call after a child was found unconscious, WFMZ reported. When emergency crews arrived, their equipment alerted them to the carbon monoxide.

Several of those at the daycare were showing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, prompting a massive emergency response.

Authorities said they were looking for the cause of the leak.

The most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Carbon monoxide, though colorless and odorless, can be a deadly gas. Every year, at least 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental CO poisoning and about 50,000 people need emergency care.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Dewitt
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
Woman found dead in Conway area connected to homicide investigation in Richland County
Coroner and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is responding to scene on Bobo Drive on Sunday,...
5 dead after emergency call at South Carolina home, authorities say
Michael John Edwards
Man faces felony DUI charge following deadly motorcycle crash near Surfside Beach
Renaissance Towers
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Motive unclear in triple murder
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear
One individual was killed and deputies are currently searching for the suspect who fled the area.
Investigation underway after deadly stabbing, Darlington County sheriff says
Thanksgiving travel is about to take off and it will be the most expensive of the last five...
Ticket prices set to soar as airlines prep for holiday travel