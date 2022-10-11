SCHP trooper involved in 2-car crash in Marion County
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Marion County.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred at Highway 501 and Three Mile Fork just before 12:30 p.m.
According to MCSO, neither driver was injured.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
