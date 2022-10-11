Submit a Tip
School bus, Freightliner truck crash in Darlington County

School bus
School bus(wsaw)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Darlington Country school bus and a Freightliner truck crashed Monday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 5:50 a.m. at SC 34 and Secondary 580.

The school bus was attempting to turn right on SC 34 from Secondary 580 and the truck was traveling on SC 34 when the two collided, according to the report.

It is unknown if students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

There is no information on injuries.

