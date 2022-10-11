The Off-Season: Team Summertime’s Movember Charity Event

(Gray News) - Team Summertime is presenting The Off-Season, a two-day event supporting the charity Movember, on October 15th & 16th. Team Summertime is a content team under OpTic comprised of Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards, Blake ‘Blake’ Cissel and Jorge ‘Jorge’ Estrada. They will host the event and provide live commentary for the tournaments and experiences scheduled over the two days.

Edwards, Cissel, and Estrada are longtime friends that have created a career for themselves in content creation. As Team Summertime, they play and compete in a wide range of esports and video games while live streaming to thousands of viewers. They joined OpTic Gaming in November 2020, with Edwards being a former videographer for OpTic.

Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards, Blake ‘Blake’ Cissel and Jorge ‘Jorge’ Estrada will host the two-day event. (OpTic Gaming)

The game franchise Call of Duty is one of the mainstays of their channel. The trio has hosted many tournaments for individual titles in the franchise, including their annual Movember charity tournament. This year The Off-Season will also include various other games to intrigue their growing audience to participate and tune in.

The goal of The Off-Season event is to raise awareness and money, $10 from each ticket sold, for Movember. The Movember Foundation is a charity that builds awareness for men’s health and suicide prevention. It funds critical medical research to fight prostate cancer and supports numerous mental health organizations.

Tournaments and Experiences at The Off-Season presented by TST

A Call of Duty: Black Ops II Invitational and a Super Smash Bros. Melee Tournament are the event’s headliners. Both competitions will have a $25,000 prize pool for the players to fight over.

The Black Ops II Invitational encompasses four four-person teams battling each other to reach the Grand Finals on Day 2. The field is full of big-name Call of Duty pros, past and present, with most having competed for OpTic at some point in their careers. Some players to keep an eye out for are Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow, Adam ‘KiLLa’ Sloss and Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon. The Invitational will take place over both days, with Team Scump facing Team KiLLa to start things off October 15 at 11 a.m.

The Super Smash Bros. Melee tournament will be an Open Bracket, with attendees being able to signup to compete. If you wish to participate, you must pre-register here to claim your spot. The initial stages of the tournament will take place on Day 1, with the top eight fighting for the $25,000 to close out Day 2 of The Off-Season.

If those don’t captivate you, there are plenty of other experiences and esports for patrons to enjoy during the two-day event.

Famous FIFA streamer Edwin ‘Castro1021′ Castro will take on Andrew ‘Randolph’ Shane in a FIFA 06 Showmatch. A Pokémon Trading Card Auction is happening at the mid-point of Day 1. To better understand the offerings of The Off-Season, Team Summertime has provided a schedule.

Here is the schedule for The Off-Season, a two-day event supporting Movember. (OpTic Gaming)

How to Attend or Watch The Off-Season

The Off-Season takes place October 15-16 at Esports Stadium Arlington. Doors open both days at 9:30 a.m. and have their first event starting at 11 a.m. Tickets are going fast, with the VIP option having already sold out. Make sure to grab yours here. If you cannot travel to the event, you can watch The Off-Season on Twitch. Coverage will occur on Team Summertime and Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards’s main channel here.

Gray Television is an investor in OpTic Gaming.

