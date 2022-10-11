Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach police arrest a man in connection to stabbing at Community Assistance Center

Alex Carter Mug shot
Alex Carter Mug shot(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police have confirmed a man is in custody in connection to a stabbing on Oct. 7.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Mr. Joe White Avenue, the Community Assistance Center, on Oct. 7 after one person was stabbed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police: 1 hospitalized after stabbing at Myrtle Beach Community Assistance Center

Alex Carter, 33, of Galivants Ferry was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Dewitt
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
Renaissance Towers
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
Woman found dead in Conway area connected to homicide investigation in Richland County
Coroner and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is responding to scene on Bobo Drive on Sunday,...
5 dead after emergency call at South Carolina home, authorities say
Michael John Edwards
Man faces felony DUI charge following deadly motorcycle crash near Surfside Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Motive unclear in triple murder
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Police: 1 hospitalized after stabbing at Myrtle Beach Community Assistance Center
Karl developed in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Gulf of Mexico
Horry County police blocked off streets in Atlantic Beach while they looked for a suspect in...
Suspect in triple homicide in Horry, Richland counties is town councilman’s son, authorities confirm