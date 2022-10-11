Myrtle Beach police arrest a man in connection to stabbing at Community Assistance Center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police have confirmed a man is in custody in connection to a stabbing on Oct. 7.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Mr. Joe White Avenue, the Community Assistance Center, on Oct. 7 after one person was stabbed.

Alex Carter, 33, of Galivants Ferry was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

