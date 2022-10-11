Myrtle Beach, Horry County urge people to sign up for emergency alert systems

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Whether it’s severe weather like Hurricane Ian or other emergencies in the area, leaders want you to stay informed.

“When we have those tornado warnings and things like that, they come at night, it’s a great way to have just a redundant backup system kind of to your phone that can wake you up to let you know what you need to do to stay safe,” said Thomas Bell, the Interim Director of Public Information for Horry County.

It’s as simple as a text message.

Horry County leaders say you can stay in the know with the emergency alert system known as Red Code Alert.

“The system automatically sends out severe weather alerts generally speaking,” said Bell. “So for severe thunderstorms, tornado warnings, flash flood warnings, things like that it’s just an extra level of alert that you get on top of what the National Weather Service tends to send out to the phones anyway.”

The City of Myrtle Beach recently launched its Emergency Messaging System last month.

Emergency Management Assistant Dana Rush said the feedback both before and after Hurricane Ian has been positive.

“Several people approached me letting me know that they had signed up and that they had received the alerts that we sent out during hurricane Ian,” said Rush. That was great feedback to hear from them.”

Leaders say signing up is as easy as a click of a link.

The alerts are free and you can select the specific alerts you want to see.

While still in hurricane season, leaders say now is the right time to sign up for the alerts.

