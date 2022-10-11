City of Myrtle Beach details weekend road closures ahead of mini-marathons, race

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Various roads in Myrtle Beach will be partially closed or reduced to a single lane this weekend while three runs take place.

The Myrtle Beach Mini-Marathon, Coastal 5k and Doggie Dash are all this Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, October 15

The 5K Race starts at 7:30 a.m. on Farrow Parkway at Hackler Street. Officers will be positioned at nearly all cross streets to assist drivers with reaching their destination.

Expect road closures at the following locations:

­Eastbound Farrow Parkway, from Phillis Boulevard to Hackler Street, from 7:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Eastbound Farrow Parkway, from Phillis Boulevard to Pampas Drive, from 7:00 to approximately 8:00 a.m.

Southbound Pampas Drive to Myers Avenue from 7:00 a.m. to approximately 8:30 a.m.

Westbound Myers Avenue to Farrow Parkway from 7:00 a.m. to approximately 9:00 a.m.

Single lane closure on eastbound Farrow Parkway, from Meyers Avenue to Phillis Boulevard, from 7:00 to 9:30 a.m.

Forbus Court (turnaround point), from 7:00 to 9:30 a.m.

The Doggie Dash, the one-mile race for dogs and owners around The Market Common’s Grand Park Lake, begins at 9:00 a.m. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Grand Strand Humane Society.

The city says dogs must be on a leash at all times, and owners must pick up after pets. Participating pups need to be comfortable around both humans and other dogs.

Expect road closures at the following locations:

Sunday, October 16 – Mini Marathon

The mini marathon starts at 7:00 a.m., rain or shine, at the intersection of Eighth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.

The city asks drivers to use the bypass and Kings Highway to navigate around the city to minimize delays. Officers will be positioned at nearly all cross streets to assist drivers with reaching their destination.

Expect road closures at the following locations:

Northbound Grissom Parkway, from Mr. Joe White Avenue to Granddaddy Drive, from 7:00 a.m. to approximately 10:00 a.m.

Southbound Ocean Boulevard, from 63rd Avenue North to First Avenue North, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Eastbound 62nd Avenue North, from the bypass to Ocean Boulevard.

