Marlboro County School District to receive $3M for renovations, maintenance

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Marlboro County School District will receive $3 million to replace and renovate school facilities.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman and Marlboro County leaders will formally announce the funding allocation Wednesday at McColl Elementary Middle School.

The funding is part of the $140 million in capital funding budgeted for the South Carolina Department of Education by the General Assembly for disadvantaged schools.

The district’s aging facilities have been an issue in the past.

In September, McColl Elementary Middle School sent students for virtual classes after a water leak and in 2017 parents alleged there was mold inside Bennettsville Intermediate School classrooms and cafeteria kitchen.

An environmental engineer inspected the school at the time and the report came back negative for any kind of mold. The engineer gave the school district a list of recommendations to keep up better maintenance work.

