Lumberton student suspended after staff found gun in his possession

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A student has been suspended from Lumberton High School for having a gun on school property.

The student, a 17-year-old male, will be suspended for one year after staff found a handgun in his possession.

School staff received a tip that led to the discovery of the weapon, according to Public Schools of Robeson County Spokesperson Jessica Horne.

“We appreciate the student who came forward and reported the weapon to school administration,” said Horne. “Because of the student’s action, staff members were able to remove the weapon from the student’s possession and a possible tragedy was avoided.”

The gun did have bullets in the magazine, but there weren’t any in the chamber.

The student is also facing charges which include possession of a handgun by a minor and possession of a concealed weapon on campus.

There were no threats made to any students on campus and no injuries were reported.

PSRC policies have a zero-tolerance policy for weapons on campus

“We continue to encourage our students and staff members to come forward with any information concerning weapons or safety issues so that those issues can be addressed and our schools can continue to be safe and secure places where our students learn and prosper as our leaders of tomorrow,” added Horne.

