Investigation underway after deadly stabbing, Darlington County sheriff says
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a deadly stabbing in Darlington County.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on West Lynches River Rd. in Lamar on Monday for a reported stabbing.
The coroner is investigating.
No further information is currently available.
