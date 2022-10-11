Investigation underway after deadly stabbing, Darlington County sheriff says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a deadly stabbing in Darlington County.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on West Lynches River Rd. in Lamar on Monday for a reported stabbing.

The coroner is investigating.

No further information is currently available.

