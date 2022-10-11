Submit a Tip
Investigation underway after deadly stabbing, Darlington County sheriff says

One individual was killed and deputies are currently searching for the suspect who fled the area.(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a deadly stabbing in Darlington County.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on West Lynches River Rd. in Lamar on Monday for a reported stabbing.

The coroner is investigating.

No further information is currently available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

