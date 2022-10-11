Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Homicide investigators called to death investigation in Lumberton, sheriff confirms

Police Tape.
Police Tape.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a death investigation on Tuesday in the Lumberton area.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that deputies, along with homicide investigators and crime scene investigators, responded to the scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive.

At this point, details are very limited in the case.

Wilkins said more information will be provided as the investigation continues.

