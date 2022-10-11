Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Habitat for Humanity of Horry County brings joy to a new family in our area

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Habitat for Humanity of Horry County brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.

The vision of the organization is a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

The next house dedication is underway in Conway which is expected to be ready in December.

Our Halley Murrow spoke with the newest family putting in sweat hours for their home and learned more about the mission if Habitat for Humanity of Horry County.

Grand Strand Today - Habitat for Humanity of Horry County Dedication Pt 2