Getting your dog Halloween ready at Faux Paws in North Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Getting your fur baby Halloween ready doesn’t have to be scary.

Faux Paws at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach has a wide array of dog costumes, treats, and even football jerseys.

Come along with us for the ultimate Halloween makeover with sweet baby Stella, an almost 10-year-old, French Bulldog.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.