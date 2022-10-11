Getting your dog Halloween ready at Faux Paws in North Myrtle Beach
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Getting your fur baby Halloween ready doesn’t have to be scary.
Faux Paws at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach has a wide array of dog costumes, treats, and even football jerseys.
Come along with us for the ultimate Halloween makeover with sweet baby Stella, an almost 10-year-old, French Bulldog.
