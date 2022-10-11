Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

GenesisCare is at the forefront of cancer, urology treatment and care in Horry County

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - GenesisCare is the largest radiation oncology provider and one of the largest groups of urologists in the U.S., we provide the latest technology and treatments that are proven to make a difference.

GenesisCare is affiliated with nearly 1,000 expert doctors working together to design and deliver better ways to improve life outcomes for our patients.

As part of a successful global company, they have access to world-class expertise and invest in the latest technology and treatments that have been proven to make a difference.

Their highly skilled doctors and healthcare specialists work together to coordinate end-to-end care that’s focused on you, from symptoms and diagnosis to treatment and survivorship.

They’re located in Myrtle Beach at 4708 Oleander Drive Myrtle Beach, SC 29577, Conway: 8059 Myrtle Trace Drive Conway, South Carolina, plus many other locations across the Grand Strand.

