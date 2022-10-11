Florence police looking for a person wanted for questioning in a convenience store armed robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are asking for assistance in identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection to an armed robbery.

On Sept. 30, Circle K located at 726 S Cashua Dr. in Florence was robbed by an armed unidentified person.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Lcpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Armed Robbery at Circle K on S. Cashua (Source: Florence Police Department)

