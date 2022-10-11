Florence police looking for a person wanted for questioning in a convenience store armed robbery
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are asking for assistance in identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection to an armed robbery.
On Sept. 30, Circle K located at 726 S Cashua Dr. in Florence was robbed by an armed unidentified person.
Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Lcpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
