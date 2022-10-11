Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence police looking for a person wanted for questioning in a convenience store armed robbery

(Source: Florence Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are asking for assistance in identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection to an armed robbery.

On Sept. 30, Circle K located at 726 S Cashua Dr. in Florence was robbed by an armed unidentified person.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Lcpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Armed Robbery at Circle K on S. Cashua
Armed Robbery at Circle K on S. Cashua(Source: Florence Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Dewitt
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
Jason Pope, right, is accused in a Florence County human trafficking case.
WMBF Investigates: Reports claim Florence DJ contacted teen girls via social media, paid them for sex
Woman found dead in Conway area connected to homicide investigation in Richland County
Coroner and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is responding to scene on Bobo Drive on Sunday,...
5 dead after emergency call at South Carolina home, authorities say
SCHP: Vehicle strikes pedestrian in deadly Horry County crash

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Officers executed search warrants in connection to two murders, Atlantic Beach police chief confirms
Old District Office
St. Pauls police monitor high school following social media threat
.
VIDEO: Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
Tru Jamal Lee
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Horry County arrested in another state on unrelated charges