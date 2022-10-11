FIRST ALERT: Watching another chance of development this week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We had Julia last week and now we’re watching another chance of development for the next five days. This time, it’s in the Gulf of Mexico. Thankfully, this system does not pose a threat to the Carolinas.

A broad area of low pressure over the Bay of Campeche is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Surface pressures are falling in the region, and radar from Mexico indicates the system is becoming better organized. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for further development, and a tropical depression could form within the next day or two while the system moves slowly northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

The chance of development this week is in the Gulf of Mexico.
The chance of development this week is in the Gulf of Mexico.(WMBF)

After that time, increasing upper-level winds are likely to hinder additional development while it meanders in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of formation, heavy rainfall is expected over portions of southern Mexico during the next couple of days. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance this afternoon, if necessary. The chance of development is at 60% over the next two and five days.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Dewitt
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
Woman found dead in Conway area connected to homicide investigation in Richland County
Coroner and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is responding to scene on Bobo Drive on Sunday,...
5 dead after emergency call at South Carolina home, authorities say
Michael John Edwards
Man faces felony DUI charge following deadly motorcycle crash near Surfside Beach
Renaissance Towers
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated

Latest News

Highs will climb into the mid 70s for the afternoon hours. Plenty of sunshine across the region.
FIRST ALERT: A mix of sun & clouds, rain chances return late Wednesday into Thursday
Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible.
FIRST ALERT: Clouds sticking around through most of the work week
.
VIDEO: Huntington Beach State Park reopens nearly one week after Ian hit
Highs will reach the mid 70s for Saturday and fall to the lower 70s for Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Fall-like weekend on tap