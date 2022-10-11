FIRST ALERT: A mix of sun & clouds, rain chances return late Wednesday into Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There’s not much to complain about when it comes to the forecast. You might think, “There’s rain in the forecast”, but we sure could use a couple of drops as we’ve been dry over the past couple of weeks.

TODAY

A mix of clouds and sunshine will prevail again today. It’s not mostly cloudy but some fair weather clouds will be around with times of sunshine and high level clouds. Temperatures will climb into the low-mid 70s for the afternoon, leading to a great day for any outdoor plans.

Highs will climb into the mid 70s for the afternoon hours. Plenty of sunshine across the region. (WMBF)

Models liked the idea of a little bit of moisture in the area today, but the best chances of rain across the Carolinas look to be off to our south and west today.

TOMORROW

Our next big weather maker will slowly approach the area as we head through the day on Wednesday. While the best rain chance will still arrive on Thursday, we will start to notice some changes to the forecast just before the rain begins for our area.

Clouds increase with a few showers at times tomorrow. (WMBF)

Clouds will thicken up throughout the day on Wednesday, leading to more clouds than sunshine as highs climb into the mid-upper 70s. We will start Wednesday off dry but by the afternoon and evening hours, a few showers & storms will start to work into the region. This will bump our rain chances up overnight and into Thursday, where most of the rain is expected to fall.

REST OF THE WEEK

Thursday will be a day filled with showers and a few storms mainly in the morning hours. The cold front will swing through the region, bringing rain chances at 60%. Highs on Thursday will still remain in the upper 70s despite the cloud cover and rain in the area.

Showers & storms will move into the region on Thursday! (WMBF)

Models continue to hint at rain being scattered in nature and someone picking up on some decent totals. Right now, the idea of a half inch to an inch looks like a good bet for Thursday.

Here's a look at the totals through Thursday. (WMBF)

Rain will end by Thursday afternoon and evening as the cold front passes through the cooler air rushes in. This will provide for a beautiful weekend for any outdoor plans.

A nice cool weekend for any plans. (WMBF)

