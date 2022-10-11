Submit a Tip
Coroner identifies victim killed in Darlington County stabbing

One individual was killed and deputies are currently searching for the suspect who fled the area.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a deadly stabbing in Darlington County.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on West Lynches River Rd. in Lamar on Monday for a reported stabbing.

Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar was taken to Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after being stabbed and died in the hospital according to Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee.

An autopsy is set for Thursday at MUSC in Charleston.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating.

