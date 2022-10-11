‘Community is shocked’: Atlantic Beach mayor releases statement following councilman’s shooting death

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Atlantic Beach’s mayor released a statement on Tuesday after a councilman was one of three people killed in a statewide spree.

Jim Dewitt, 52, had been on the Atlantic Beach Town Council for about a year.

On Sunday night, Jim Dewitt and Gloria Dewitt were found shot and killed at a home on Greensprings Drive near Columbia. Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson explained that the Dewitts owned homes in both Richland County and Atlantic Beach.

RELATED COVERAGE | Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says

Mayor Jake Evans issued a statement on the deaths:

“The Town of Atlantic Beach, South Carolina community is shocked and deeply sadden (sic) by the deaths of Councilman Jim Dewitt and his family. The Town is fully cooperating with the investigations into this matter by the Horry and Richland County Sheriff’s Departments. We offer our condolences and deepest sympathy to the family.”

James (Jim) Dewitt was an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Authorities say he was shot and killed in Richland County. (Source: Atlantic Beach Government website)

Investigators said the Dewitts’ shooting deaths are connected to another homicide near Conway.

On Sunday afternoon, Horry County police were called to a home in the 4000 block of Highway 319, where they found 52-year-old Natasha Stevens’ body. The coroner’s office revealed that Stevens was also shot and killed.

The investigation led police to Atlantic Beach where they arrested Matthew Dewitt at the Dewitt Apartments.

Matthew Dewitt (Source: JRLDC)

Police said Matthew Dewitt is related to all three victims in the case. At this point, it’s not clear how everyone in the case is related, and a motive has not been released.

Dewitt is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department explained that Matthew Dewitt will face charges in Horry County first and then will face charges in Richland County.

The Horry County Police Department said warrants against Matthew Dewitt are still being written and have not been served against him yet.

WMBF News will continue to bring you updates on this developing.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.