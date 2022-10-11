Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina University issues emergency alert for students to shelter in place

Coastal Carolina University launches "Educator in Residence" program in Georgetown
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University issued an emergency alert to students Tuesday night telling them to shelter in place.

The alert stated multiple law enforcement agencies are in the area of The Cove, an apartment complex just minutes away from CCU’s campus.

Information is limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

