Coach Dawn Staley earns Billie Jean King Leadership award

(AP) - South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is set to receive the Billie Jean King Leadership Award at the Women’s Sports Foundation’s annual dinner in New York.

Staley’s busy offseason after winning a second NCAA basketball title has included savoring the victory, lining up team-wide NIL deals and supporting coaches of color.

Nearly 80 Black coaches have received pieces of the 2017 winning nets from Staley, and she plans to hand out the 2022 winning nets to Black sports journalists.

On Wednesday night, she’ll be on the receiving end of more accolades.

