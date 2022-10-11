Submit a Tip
Chamber sends out survey on proposed 'alcohol consumption zone' in downtown Conway

having alcohol-related problems in the future.(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Chamber of Commerce wants to know how the business community feels about a proposed alcohol consumption zone in the downtown district.

The plan for an alcohol consumption zone was presented back in July to the Conway City Council.

RELATED COVERAGE | ‘Alcohol consumption zone’ proposed for downtown Conway

It would allow people to walk along the Riverfront, throughout the downtown district and from business to business with an open container of alcohol. If approved, the city would also look at changing last call times from 2 a.m. to midnight.

The city council asked the Conway Chamber of Commerce for their stance on the proposal.

“As a Chamber of Commerce, our primary goal is to serve as the voice for the business community, which is why your feedback is important!” the chamber stated in an email.

The survey asks questions such as, “What do you believe the advantages of a downtown consumption zone would be?” and “Would you be in support of a downtown consumption zone?”

Those who want to take part in the survey can CLICK HERE.

