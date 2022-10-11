Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police confirm no threat to CCU community after university lifted shelter in place

Coastal Carolina University launches "Educator in Residence" program in Georgetown
Coastal Carolina University launches "Educator in Residence" program in Georgetown
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University issued an emergency alert to students Tuesday night telling them to shelter in place.

The alert stated multiple law enforcement agencies are in the area of The Cove, an apartment complex just minutes away from CCU’s campus.

Conway police spokesperson June Wood confirmed police were responding to a possible abduction in the area of the apartment complex.

The area was thoroughly searched and officers were not able to find any evidence to believe an abduction had taken place.

The shelter in place was lifted just before 7:30 p.m., and by 8:30 p.m. law enforcement had concluded their search of the area.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renaissance Towers
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
Matthew Dewitt
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
Woman found dead in Conway area connected to homicide investigation in Richland County
Coroner and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is responding to scene on Bobo Drive on Sunday,...
5 dead after emergency call at South Carolina home, authorities say
Michael John Edwards
Man faces felony DUI charge following deadly motorcycle crash near Surfside Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach City Council meeting discusses Ian damages and moving forward
.
VIDEO: Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
.
VIDEO: Motive unclear in triple murder
Myrtle Beach Hurricane Ian Damage
Fees could be waived for Myrtle Beach business needing repairs after Hurricane Ian
One individual was killed and deputies are currently searching for the suspect who fled the area.
Deputies arrest woman in Darlington County deadly stabbing