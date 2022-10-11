Police confirm no threat to CCU community after university lifted shelter in place

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University issued an emergency alert to students Tuesday night telling them to shelter in place.

The alert stated multiple law enforcement agencies are in the area of The Cove, an apartment complex just minutes away from CCU’s campus.

Conway police spokesperson June Wood confirmed police were responding to a possible abduction in the area of the apartment complex.

The area was thoroughly searched and officers were not able to find any evidence to believe an abduction had taken place.

The shelter in place was lifted just before 7:30 p.m., and by 8:30 p.m. law enforcement had concluded their search of the area.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.