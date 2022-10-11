Submit a Tip
Car rear-ends Florence County school bus; 19 students aboard

SCHP investigating.
(WECT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a sedan ran into a Florence County school bus Monday evening.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened at 5:00 p.m. on East Smith Street in Timmonsville.

Florence 1 Schools Director of Transportation, Mitchell Washington said the bus was slowing down to make a stop for a student when a vehicle following the bus rear-ended it.

Nine students and the bus driver were transported by EMS to be examined by medical professionals. The other 10 students which were on board were released to parents or guardians.

It is currently unknown if the driver of the 2017 Ford sedan was injured.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

