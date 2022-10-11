Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

22-year-old deputy killed in crash while on duty

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.(Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A deputy in Kansas was killed in a car crash Friday night while on duty.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.

She served at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility for more than a year before transferring to the Law Enforcement Bureau in February.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Kelvin Burgett from Arizona was driving westbound on 29th Street North when he failed to yield at a stop sign and struck Carter’s patrol vehicle on the driver’s side.

Burgett was taken to a hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries.

No further information about the crash was available.

Sedgwick County is located in central Kansas and encompasses the city of Wichita.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Dewitt
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
Renaissance Towers
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
Woman found dead in Conway area connected to homicide investigation in Richland County
Coroner and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is responding to scene on Bobo Drive on Sunday,...
5 dead after emergency call at South Carolina home, authorities say
Michael John Edwards
Man faces felony DUI charge following deadly motorcycle crash near Surfside Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Motive unclear in triple murder
Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, is facing several charges after he stole at least four brass...
Man arrested for stealing brass animal statues from cemetery, deputies say
Palmetto State Arts Education Board Chairman Joshua Powell congratulates Dr. Richard O’Malley,...
Florence 1 Schools’ superintendent named S.C. ‘Arts Administrator of the Year’
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
File photo of Fort Jackson
Fort Jackson trainee who died after being found unresponsive in barracks identified