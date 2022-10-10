Woman found dead in her home near Conway; police investigating as homicide

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman found dead in her home near Conway is leading police to investigate her death as a homicide.

Sunday around 5:45 p.m., 52-year-old Natasha Stevens was discovered in her home on Highway 319. The coroner’s office believes that she died earlier in the day.

Horry County Coroner’s Office also stated that her death is being investigated as a homicide so further details about her death are not available at this time.

HCPD is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.