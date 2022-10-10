St. Pauls police monitor high school following social media threat

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WMBF) - Social media threats of a shooting have led police to increase their presence at a St. Pauls school.

St. Pauls Police Department received several tips about a social media post that circulated through the student population and to parents. The post stated there would be a shooting at St. Pauls High School Monday morning.

The school did not lock down, however, eight officers and several deputies from the sheriff’s department were at the school according to St. Pauls police.

“An anonymous threat was intercepted through social media that stated a shooting would take place in the 9th grade hall at St. Pauls High School,” Jessica Horne, a Public Schools of Robeson County spokesperson said in a statement.

The school followed the normal procedure and informed law enforcement.

Police said they are aware of the newer threats made, and all have been unsubstantiated.

Extra officers will be on all school properties in city limits through October 11.

St.Pauls Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of investigation are investigating.

