Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Some airport websites go offline; cause being investigated

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites...
Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The websites for some major U.S. airports appear to be recovering after having gone offline.

Officials said flights have not been affected.

A spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said Monday that the external website was down earlier in the day.

He said IT and security people are investigating.

It’s a similar story across the country, as parts of the website for Los Angeles International Airport also were disrupted.

A spokeswoman said LAX notified the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration.

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Pope, right, is accused in a Florence County human trafficking case.
WMBF Investigates: Reports claim Florence DJ contacted teen girls via social media, paid them for sex
SCHP: Vehicle strikes pedestrian in deadly Horry County crash
Ira Dale Clodfelter
Conway police searching for missing man
Little River's shrimp fest offers exposure for local restaurants
Grand Strand restaurants show out at Little River Shrimp Fest
The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is behind the construction of the tiny homes...
Tiny homes community in Myrtle Beach receives roof donations for 25 homes

Latest News

.
VIDEO: CCU’s ice hockey team continues to grow despite Grand Strand being without a rink
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand restaurants show out at Little River Shrimp Fest
This court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester...
Prosecutor: Nurse poisoned 2 babies with insulin
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. A small-business advocacy group has filed a new...
Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery