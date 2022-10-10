Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands

A sea lion is safely back in the ocean after it got lost and stranded on a street in Alaska. (Source: Valdez Police Department/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDEZ, Alaska (Gray News) – A sea lion is safely back in the ocean after it got lost and stranded on a street in Alaska.

According to the Valdez Police Department, officers got a call about a sea lion wandering in the road. Police said when officers arrived, the animal looked distressed and tired.

Police said thanks to some “creative vehicle herding” by officers and a local resident, they were able to get the sea lion safely back to the tidelands.

In a Facebook post, the police department said it was “a legit happy ending for all of us and our new friend.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Pope, right, is accused in a Florence County human trafficking case.
WMBF Investigates: Reports claim Florence DJ contacted teen girls via social media, paid them for sex
SCHP: Vehicle strikes pedestrian in deadly Horry County crash
Ira Dale Clodfelter
Conway police searching for missing man
Little River's shrimp fest offers exposure for local restaurants
Grand Strand restaurants show out at Little River Shrimp Fest
Horry County police have a road blocked in connection to a multi-agency investigation in...
Officers executed search warrants in connection to two murders, Atlantic Beach police chief confirms

Latest News

.
VIDEO: CCU’s ice hockey team continues to grow despite Grand Strand being without a rink
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand restaurants show out at Little River Shrimp Fest
.
VIDEO: Officers executed search warrants in connection to two murders, Atlantic Beach police chief confirms
Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites...
Some airport websites go offline; cause being investigated
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months