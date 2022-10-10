Submit a Tip
Postal Service proposes price increases

The U.S. Postal Service is proposing a fee increase for its services.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) - Higher prices might be coming to the post office soon.

The U.S. Postal Service has proposed price hikes to offset inflation.

First-class stamps would cost 3 cents more, and mailing a postcard would increase by 4 cents.

The agency is also looking to increase fees for post office box rentals, money orders and insurance.

The governors of the U.S. Postal Service already approved these hikes, and the Postal Regulatory Commission will review the proposal.

If approved, the changes will take effect in January.

