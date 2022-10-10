Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash

Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.(Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre)
By WCAX News Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A man in Vermont died after he crashed into a cow while speeding, which caused him to wreck, according to police.

Police said 48-year-old Jason St. Pierre was speeding on Route 105 Sunday night in a luxury sedan when he hit a cow standing in the roadway.

A 30-year-old passenger was in his car at the time and said he was doing more than 100 miles per hour when they crashed.

WCAX reports a nurse rushed in to help St. Pierre and told 911 dispatchers that he died at the scene. EMS crews tried to revive St. Pierre when they arrived but were unsuccessful.

The cow was also killed in the crash and authorities are looking for the animal’s owner.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Pope, right, is accused in a Florence County human trafficking case.
WMBF Investigates: Reports claim Florence DJ contacted teen girls via social media, paid them for sex
SCHP: Vehicle strikes pedestrian in deadly Horry County crash
Ira Dale Clodfelter
Conway police searching for missing man
Little River's shrimp fest offers exposure for local restaurants
Grand Strand restaurants show out at Little River Shrimp Fest
The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is behind the construction of the tiny homes...
Tiny homes community in Myrtle Beach receives roof donations for 25 homes

Latest News

.
VIDEO: CCU’s ice hockey team continues to grow despite Grand Strand being without a rink
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand restaurants show out at Little River Shrimp Fest
Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands
Tru Jamal Lee
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Horry County arrested in another state on unrelated charges
Michael John Edwards
Man faces felony DUI charge following deadly motorcycle crash near Surfside Beach