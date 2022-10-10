Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man faces felony DUI charge following deadly motorcycle crash near Surfside Beach

Michael John Edwards
Michael John Edwards(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers arrested a Conway man in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash near Surfside Beach.

Michael Edwards, 49, was arrested on Sunday and charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death.

The charge stems from a crash on September 25 along Highway 17 Business near Woodlawn Drive.

RELATED COVERAGE | Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said two Harley-Davidson motorcycles were on Highway 17 when they collided with each other. Each motorcycle had a driver and passenger, and all four people were thrown from the motorcycles.

All four people were taken to the hospital.

Autumn Viar, 36, who was not wearing a helmet, died from mass trauma caused by the crash. She was not riding on Edwards’ motorcycle.

Edwards was released from jail on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

