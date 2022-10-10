Leaders looking to expand buyout program to help more families in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders are looking to expand the flood buyout program after seeing an increase in the number of people wanting to apply.

Horry County leaders submitted a request to the state’s Office of Resilience for an additional $1.65 million to expand the buyout program.

Right now, the county has a buyout program that can only benefit people in Socastee that are prone to flooding.

In May, the county received $13 million for the buyout program in Socastee.

Some people who live in Socastee feel stuck and unable to afford to be bought out due to the flooding issues.

One of those neighbors is Demi, who lives along Rosewood Drive, an area that has suffered its fair share of flooding.

“It left the poor community with nothing,” said Demi “Your yard filled with three feet of water from five inches of rain. It can go back down in a couple of hours but is devastating in your brain to see it filling up in your yard.”

This new program will benefit anyone that has flooding issues in Horry County that would like to have their property bought out.

“Unfortunately, as you hear different people say this is the Lowcountry for a reason. Flooding and water are things that we just have to deal with. Knowing that there is this kind of ultimate option for people to pursue to bring some comfort to homeowners, so they don’t have to be fearful of that water or having to go through another flooding,” said Thomas Bell, a spokesperson for Horry County.

However, the Socastee buyout program hasn’t been much of a relief to Demi.

“They came in with these offers of we will relocate you. But they were not offering these people of low income enough funds to even think of relocating because wherever they were going to will be a higher rent,” said Demi,

People in Socastee are still asking for the county to help those who can’t afford to move out.

“We had to go three times to get the buyout money high enough to where people could even consider moving,” said Demi.

It could take more than a month for the state to respond to Horry County leaders about their money request.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the buyout program.

