Police investigation underway in Atlantic Beach; heavy police presence expected

Horry County police have a road blocked in connection to a multi-agency investigation in...
Horry County police have a road blocked in connection to a multi-agency investigation in Atlantic Beach.(Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson and Eric Richards
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department confirmed that officers are conducting an investigation in Atlantic Beach.

WMBF News reporter Eric Richards said at one point, 30th Avenue South was closed from Highway 17 to the beach. He said that the street has since been reopened.

He was also told by an Atlantic Beach police officer on the scene that it’s a multi-agency investigation and that more information will be provided when the situation is over.

Horry County police said that people in the area will see a heavy police presence for a bit.

Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to take a different route.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

