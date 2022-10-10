Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Horry County arrested in another state on unrelated charges

Tru Jamal Lee
Tru Jamal Lee(Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An armed and dangerous man wanted in Horry County on attempted murder and other charges has been arrested in another state.

Lee was arrested Monday in St. Joseph County, Indiana for unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon and drug possession charges, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department’s inmate records.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Horry County police said Tru Jamal Lee, 26, is also being charged with attempted murder and other charges relating to a shooting that took place on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Pope, right, is accused in a Florence County human trafficking case.
WMBF Investigates: Reports claim Florence DJ contacted teen girls via social media, paid them for sex
SCHP: Vehicle strikes pedestrian in deadly Horry County crash
Ira Dale Clodfelter
Conway police searching for missing man
Little River's shrimp fest offers exposure for local restaurants
Grand Strand restaurants show out at Little River Shrimp Fest
The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is behind the construction of the tiny homes...
Tiny homes community in Myrtle Beach receives roof donations for 25 homes

Latest News

.
VIDEO: CCU’s ice hockey team continues to grow despite Grand Strand being without a rink
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand restaurants show out at Little River Shrimp Fest
Michael John Edwards
Man faces felony DUI charge following deadly motorcycle crash near Surfside Beach
Horry County police have a road blocked in connection to a multi-agency investigation in...
Officers executed search warrants in connection to two murders, Atlantic Beach police chief confirms