‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Horry County arrested in another state on unrelated charges

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An armed and dangerous man wanted in Horry County on attempted murder and other charges has been arrested in another state.

Lee was arrested Monday in St. Joseph County, Indiana for unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon and drug possession charges, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department’s inmate records.

Horry County police said Tru Jamal Lee, 26, is also being charged with attempted murder and other charges relating to a shooting that took place on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

