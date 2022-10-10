Submit a Tip
Georgetown police search for suspect in Oct. 1 shooting

Franklin Ezekiel Grant, Jr.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown police are searching for the suspect in a shooting on October 1.

The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find Franklin Ezekiel Grant, Jr.

Grant is wanted on charges relating to the Oct. 1 shooting on Front Street.

He is charged with discharging a firearm in the city, aggravated breach of peace, malicious injury to real property and five counts of malicious injury to personal property.

GGPD said Grant is to be considered armed and if you come in contact with him please proceed with caution.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department Detective Allen Morris, 843-545-4335

