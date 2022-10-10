Gas prices in Myrtle Beach on the rise as OPEC+ cuts production

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The average price of gas in South Carolina is on the rise.

The state’s average price per gallon sits at $3.33, a .10-cent increase over the previous week’s average, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices in Myrtle Beach rose 23.7 cents last week, averaging $3.40/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 197 stations in Myrtle Beach.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Myrtle Beach was $3.23/g Sunday and the most expensive was $4.75/g.

The main factor in the price hike is major oil-producing countries that are cutting production, which means higher prices.

“With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we’ve seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The price of gas in the Carolinas is still lower than the national average, which is around $3.90 a gallon.

