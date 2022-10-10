Submit a Tip
Explosions rock Kyiv in apparent missile strikes

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.(AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.

The explosions were heard by AP journalists and appeared to be the result of missiles strikes.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitchko reported explosions in the city’s central Shevchenko district. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

