Coroner: Foul play suspected after body discovered near Timmonsville

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said that it was a man’s body that was discovered and that foul play is suspected. He confirmed that authorities are treating it as a homicide investigation.

Von Lutcken said he hopes to release more information on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 421.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

