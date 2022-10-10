Submit a Tip
City of Myrtle Beach declares Oct. 10 ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day’

Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay (WNDU)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach officially celebrates “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” for the first time on October 10.

According to a proclamation signed by Mayor Brenda Bethune, the declaration comes “in recognition of the historic sacrifices by Native Americans, both past and present, and their continued contributions to the rich fabric of our society.”

The proclamation reads:

“What we now call the Grand Strand was previously known as The Land of Chicora, home of the Waccamaw, the Chicora, the Winyaw, the Santee, the Edisto, the Catawba, the Pee Dee, the Cheraw, the Chickasaw, the Lower Eastern Cherokee and the Beaver Creek Indians, and that these names and their descendants live on in our community and culture today.”

In the future, the city will celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day annually on the second Monday in October.

City Council approved the following proclamation at its Sept 27 meeting.

Columbus Day is not a city holiday and Myrtle Beach city offices and recreation centers are open as usual on October 10. Banks and other national institutions may be closed.

The city of Myrtle Beach officially celebrates “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” for the first time on October 10.(City of Myrtle Beach)

