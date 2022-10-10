Submit a Tip
All 4 Paws helping animals find forever homes

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - All4Paws was started in June of 2011 with the objective of saving as many homeless, abandoned, and threatened dogs and cats as possible.

They’ve rescued over 15,000 dogs and cats.  

Of those rescued, we placed over 8,000 in forever homes and transferred over 6,600 to other rescues for adoption.

Our Halley Murrow discovered some furry friends to see if er could find them a forever home.

