Grand Strand restaurants show out at Little River Shrimp Fest

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The annual Little River Shrimp festival was back in full swing on Sunday, offering many local seafood options for tourists and locals.

More than 200 vendors had the opportunity to showcase their finest shrimp dishes - ranging from gumbo, shrimp and grits along with others.

It was quite a sight for many seafood lovers, which brought thousands of people to the historic Little River waterfront. So while they had a little taste of local seafood, people had the chance to appreciate the culture.

“We have so many people that have come to the area that moved here. We invited our local residents as well. So you’ll see a good mixture of tourists and locals. The whole gamma of people being out here and having a great time,” said Jennifer Walters, CEO of the Little River Chamber of Commerce.

One of the most iconic places along the intercoastal waterfront is Hurricane Juel’s. Open since 1945 under three generations of the Robertson family, many who live in Little River know how special the restaurant is.

This year, the restaurant got a new owner in Lance Denny.

“We opened Hurricane Juel’s in July, so this is our first festival. The shrimp festival has been amazing so far. Obviously, the turnout and the weather couldn’t be nicer,” said Denny.

To his surprise, the festival was bigger than he could have imagined.

“About everybody in the community has welcomed us. The community has been amazing. We’ve been blessed with a building big enough that we can house 200-300 people as they come in,” said Denny.

Although it has been a learning curve for Denny, he said he can’t wait for the Blue Crab Festival in May.

