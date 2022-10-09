FIRST ALERT: Below normal temperatures continues this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will be feeling like fall this week and looks to continue for most of the month as well.

TODAY

For folks heading off to church this morning, you’ll need a light jacket. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s across the Pee Dee with clear skies. Northerly winds will keep our highs cooler than normal with temperatures in the low 70s across the Pee Dee with plenty of sunshine. A perfect day for pumpkin picking!

Sunny Sunday (WMBF)

TONIGHT

The pleasant weather continues this evening. We’ll have clear skies, but yet another cooler and crisp night with lows dropping in the low to mid 50s.

TOMORROW

For your bus stop forecast, make sure the kids have a hoodie on because temperatures will be in the 50s, Again northerly winds will keep our temperatures at bay with highs in the low to mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. There will be a chance for spotty showers in the afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK

The stretch of cooler-than-normal weather prevails next week as temperatures remain in the low-mid 70s through next Friday. Overall, the forecast is dry with the exception of late next week when a few showers will be possible.

Cooler temps this week (WMBF)

